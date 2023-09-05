India’s first MotoGP event to be held at Buddh International Circuit on Sept 22 & 23

Greater Noida: Greater Noida is set to host the country’s first Grand Prix (GP) motorcycle racing event at the Buddh International Circuit in Sector 25 of Yamuna Expressway Authority area on September 22 and 23.



While the tickets can be purchased online, the broadcast will be on television channels and various media platforms.

This will be the return of big-ticket motorsport events in the country after Formula 1’s departure in 2013.

Shailendra Bhatia, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) said that the adventurous championship comprising the high-end racing machines would rekindle the sports city in Greater Noida and further bolster the image of the state worldwide.

“This event will establish the identity of Uttar Pradesh as a modern and progressive state at the global level with numerous opportunities,” said Bhatia.

Anil Kumar Sagar, Chairman of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), visited the MotoGP track built to review preparations.

Meanwhile, farmers across villages in Greater Noida have planned a Mahapanchayat ahead of the MotoGP racing event.

They are planning to stop the event, claiming they have not been provided compensation for their lands

acquired to build the sports city.

“A Mahapanchayat has been scheduled on September 15. The Sports city is built on farmers’ land but they have not benefited from it. Our lands were taken away but we were not given a penny against it.

We demand increased compensation with jobs for youth,” said Mahendra Nagar, a farmer from Salarpur village of Greater Noida.