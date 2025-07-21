India’s first Japanese-only township takes shape in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: India’s first integrated Japanese-only residential mini township is under development in Gurugram’s Sector 81, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Japanese cultural and business ties, and offering a new model for community-based international living in India.

Named ‘AJU Japan Town’, the project will feature 128 luxury apartments, from one to four bedrooms, complete with Japanese amenities including ToTo washlets, bathtubs, air purifiers, and fully equipped kitchens with rice cookers and IH stoves. The township is being developed by the AJU Ryokan Group, a Japanese hotel company with 16 years of experience hosting Japanese expatriates in India across cities such as Gurugram, Manesar, Bawal, and Ahmedabad.

Strategically located with easy access to IMT Manesar, the airport, and major NCR business hubs, the township is designed as a “home away from home” for Japanese families. The project also includes extensive recreational and business facilities such as a public bath, sauna, Japanese restaurant, café, convenience store, grocery shop, karaoke rooms, gym, golf driving range, meeting rooms, and a banquet hall.

The foundation stone was laid on July 4, 2025, in the presence of senior representatives from the Embassy of Japan, JETRO, JCCII, JICA, and other Japanese organisations in India. Prakash Yadav, promoter of the project, called it “a cultural bridge that brings the essence of Japan to India,” with plans for more such developments across the country.

Co-promoter Inder Yadav added, “We aim to build a strong community where Japanese families can live with comfort, connection, and cultural familiarity.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and is set to become a landmark of cross-cultural living in India, showcasing a

harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.