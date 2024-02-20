Indian Veteran Premier League from Feb 23

Greater Noida: The Indian Veteran Cricket Premier League (IVPL) is scheduled to be organised at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida from February 23 to March 3, bringing together veteran cricketers.



Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the IVPL was scheduled to take place in Dehradun earlier but the organisers changed the location keeping in mind the proximity and convenience for both players and the fans.

BVCI chairman, Praveen Tyagi said the league will witness fierce competition between six teams. “ We are delighted to announce the new venue for the Indian Veteran Premier League, that is Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

This decision aims to ensure the seamless staging and smooth execution of the league, providing an enhanced experience for both players and fans” said Tyagi.

Sudhir Kulkarni, Secretary, BVCI said, “This is the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League. As Secretary of the Board of Veteran Cricket in India, I believe in honoring the veterans of the past while inspiring the stars of the future. Today we are here for celebrating not just the skill, but the enduring spirit that defines our cricketing veterans.

“Veteran cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Herschelle Gibbs, Rajat Bhatia and many others will participate in the league. The six teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

Located near YMCA and Jaypee resort in Greater Noida, The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex or Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground is a cricket and association football stadium which is

owned by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

It was the home ground of the Afghanistan national cricket team but in 2017, it lost its status to hold any Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted matches after staging a private league which was not permitted by the BCCI.

The stadium conforms to norms and specifications prescribed by International Cricket Council (ICC) with associated amenities like media and corporate boxes, medical facilities, merchandise stores, a food court, an information kiosk, seating capacity and many others.