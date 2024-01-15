Indian-origin US woman accuses pvt firm CEO of rape

New Delhi: In a distressing incident, an Indian-origin US citizen has accused the CEO of a private firm of raping her at a five-star hotel in the Capital.



The Delhi Police have confirmed the registration of an FIR under sections of rape based on the complainant’s statement.

The victim, a woman in her 40s who lives in the United States, reported the incident to the police in January. According to a senior police officer who chose to remain anonymous, the alleged assault occurred on September 14 last year at a prominent five-star hotel in the Lutyens area.

The complainant, identified as a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), disclosed that she and the accused had met at the upscale hotel, where the shocking incident took place. The accused, who holds the position of CEO in a private firm in New Delhi, has yet to be arrested.

Offering details on the professional relationship between the victim and the accused, Additional DCP (New Delhi) Ravi Kant Kumar stated, “As per the complaint received, she was working as the assistant general manager of the firm while the accused was the CEO. Both the complainant and accused are known to each other previously. The man is a friend of the woman’s uncle and helped her in getting the job.”

The police said that the investigation is ongoing, and legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected. No arrests have been made at this stage. The gravity of the allegations has brought attention to the broader issue of workplace safety and harassment, prompting authorities to ensure a thorough examination of the case.

The identity of the victim is being kept confidential, and efforts are underway to provide her with the necessary support and assistance during the legal proceedings. The accused, a prominent figure in the business community, is expected to face stringent scrutiny as the investigation unfolds, the official added.