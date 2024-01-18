Indian Navy to showcase rising combat prowess, ‘Atmanirbharta’, Nari-Shakti at R-Day parade

The Indian Navy will project its military might and firm resolve to safeguard the nation’s strategic interests in the maritime domain at the Republic Day parade, amid growing global concerns over the escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

The naval tableau at the parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 will also showcase the Navy’s “unwavering” commitment to ‘Nari Shakti’ with an overarching focus on women in all roles and across all ranks, officials said on Wednesday.

The contingent of the Indian Navy will have three women platoon commanders — Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H.

For the first time, the Navy will have a mixed composition with 144 young men and women marching down the historic Kartavya path reflecting its commitment towards gender neutrality, the officials said. The naval tableau will depict the first fully indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships Delhi, Kolkata, Shivalik, and Kalvari class submarine besides light combat aircraft as well as advanced light helicopter.

The tableau will also feature multi-band military communications satellite GSAT-7 and Rukmani satellite.

Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, the Navy’s controller of personnel services, said the naval contingent’s participation at the parade would not just be a display of military might, but “would also reflect a resolve to safeguard the nation’s strategic interests”.

The Vice Admiral told journalists that the tableau will also display the Navy’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence as well as its focus on gender neutrality.

At present, the Navy has 680 women officers and it has recruited 1,119 women Agniveers so far.

“Our tableau this year encapsulates the narrative of a Navy that is not only safeguarding the maritime frontiers but also shaping a future where self-reliance and the empowerment of every individual irrespective of gender, are paramount,” Singh said.

“It stands as a resounding affirmation of India’s maritime prowess and the inclusive strides taken in the journey towards a self-reliant and equitable nation,” he said.

The Navy has already deployed 10-12 warships in the strategic waters including the Arabian Sea following a spate of attacks on commercial vessels in the region as well as Houthi militants targeting various ships.