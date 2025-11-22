Indian Hawkers Alliance holds candlelight vigil for blast victims

New Delhi: In a moving display of solidarity and grief, the Indian Hawkers Alliance (IHA) organised a candlelight vigil at Parade Ground, Link Road, on Friday to honour the victims of the recent Red Fort bomb blast. The attack, which shook the city to its core, claimed innocent lives and left families devastated, prompting street vendors from across Delhi to gather in remembrance.

The vigil symbolised unity across communities, with participants offering prayers, holding candles, and observing silence for the lives lost. Organisers said the gathering reflected the collective pain of the city and its resilience in the face of terror. Every candle lit at the event served both as a tribute and a pledge, that the victims would never be forgotten and that the city would not succumb to fear.

The IHA highlighted the vital yet often overlooked role played by street vendors, calling them the “eyes and ears of India’s streets.” Vendor representatives said that those who work in markets and public spaces are frequently the first to notice suspicious activity, assist strangers, and help during emergencies. Their presence, they said, is essential to the safety and functioning of the city. The Alliance condemned the attack as “a brutal assault on humanity” and urged swift action, transparency and stronger security. A multi-faith vigil with prayers and a candle-lighting was held, as the IHA and street vendors pledged support.