Indian editions of ‘The Little Prince’ shine at book fair ‘26

NEW DELHI: As the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 continues at Bharat Mandapam, one of the most prominent highlights of the French cultural programme is the presentation of newly launched Indian editions of The Little Prince, the timeless literary classic by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The editions are drawing sustained attention from readers, publishers, and educators, underscoring the enduring global appeal of the celebrated work.

First published in 1943, The Little Prince remains one of the most widely read books in publishing history, with global sales exceeding 140 million copies.

It has been translated into more than 600 languages and dialects, a distinction matched by very few literary works worldwide.

Known for its deceptively simple narrative, the book explores profound themes such as friendship, empathy, responsibility, and the search for meaning, allowing it to transcend age, geography, and cultural boundaries.

The newly released Indian editions represent a significant reimagining of the classic for contemporary readers in India.

The adaptations have been undertaken by noted children’s author Anushka Ravishankar, while the illustrations are by acclaimed illustrator Priya Kuriyan.

The series has been published by Pratham Books, a publisher widely recognised for its work in expanding access to quality children’s literature.

These editions are available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, and Tamil, reflecting a deliberate effort to reach young readers across linguistic regions. By adapting both the text and visual language, the publishers have placed the story within a familiar Indian cultural context while preserving the philosophical depth and emotional core of the original work.

Currently being showcased at the Book Fair, the Indian editions are being positioned as a cultural bridge between French literary heritage and Indian storytelling traditions.

Publishers and visitors alike have noted that the series reinforces the relevance of The Little Prince for a new generation, demonstrating how a global classic can continue to find fresh voices and meanings in diverse cultural landscapes.