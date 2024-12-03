Indian Classical Music Fest ‘24 begins in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Tuesday inaugurated the 2024 edition of the Indian Classical Music Festival, drawing a packed audience for the three-day event.

Addressing the event at the Shriram Centre in Mandi House, Minister of Art and Culture Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Indian Classical Music Festival is a celebration of the country’s rich musical heritage. We are proud to host this event, which helps preserve our cultural traditions.”

He said that the aim is to raise awareness about Indian classical music and inspire the younger generation to connect with and carry forward this timeless art form.

According to a statement, the festival commenced with a performance of ‘Raga Bhoopali’ by Ojesh Pratap Singh, a musician and lecturer at Delhi University.

This was followed by Rindana Rahasya, a classical vocalist, who presented ‘Raga Kedar’ and concluded with a semi-classical composition in ‘Raga Kirwani’. The highlight of the evening featured Padma Bhushan Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, marking his 65th concert in Delhi with thumris and bhajans, it said.

The second day of the festival, scheduled for Wednesday, will showcase performances by classical vocalist Kashish Mittal and musician Deborshi Bhattacharya.

The festival will conclude on Thursday with performances by Vidushi Shubha Mudgal, classical singer and composer, and Shubhendra Rao, a sitar player and composer, it added.