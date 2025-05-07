Indian Army’s courage is foundation of every Indian’s faith: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its full support to the Indian Army following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a precision strike on terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Indian Army’s courage remains the foundation of every Indian’s faith. “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. In this fight against terrorism, all 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army. The courage of our armed forces is the faith of every citizen. We are united. We stand together against terrorism,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia called the strike a defence of national dignity. “This is not just a response to a terrorist attack but also a defence of every Indian’s honour,” he said. “The Indian Army and our brave soldiers have once again filled us with pride.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasised national unity in this moment. “The people of Punjab stand with the armed forces

for their courage and spirit,” he said, adding, “All 140 crore countrymen stand with the Indian Army.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh praised the Army’s bold cross-border operation. “The Indian Army has destroyed terrorist bases by entering the enemy’s territory with immense courage and valour,” he said, noting

that “India has given a befitting response to the brutal

killing of 26 innocent and unarmed Indians.”

Singh also appealed for global solidarity against terrorism. “Every country in the world that stands against terrorism must stand with India at this moment,” he said.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the time had come to take decisive action against terror infrastructure in PoK. “This entire terror factory must be dismantled, and India should reclaim PoK,” he asserted.

Atishi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, added, “Congratulations to our forces on the success of Operation Sindoor. The entire nation stands with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism.”

The Aam Aadmi Party reaffirmed its solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and stated that the nation stands “united, resolute, and proud” in the battle against terror.