MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > India Youth Front holds protest against exam irregularities
Delhi

India Youth Front holds protest against exam irregularities

BY Agencies8 July 2024 7:12 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties’ youth wings, on Monday protested against the irregularities in exams, including the controversy-ridden NEET, at the Jantar Mantar here.

In a press conference last week, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the IYF will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) medical entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other

irregularities.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X