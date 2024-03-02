India to see warmer start to summer this year: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a warmer than usual start to the summer season in India, with El Niño conditions expected to persist throughout the season.

This could lead to more frequent heatwaves in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, north Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

However, March is expected to see above-normal rainfall across the country, exceeding 117 per cent of the long-term average of 29.9 mm.

While north and central India may escape heatwaves in March, the overall forecast for March to May indicates above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions — the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean — will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

La Nina conditions — generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India — are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.