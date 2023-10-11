India should also stand behind Palestinians: Tharoor

ongress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he understands Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solidarity to Israel but termed his statement as ‘incomplete’. “The country should not forget the cause of Palestine,” he told NDTV in an interview.

Tharoor said that the Palestinians have as much right to live in peace as the Israelis.

He said, “While we understood the Prime Minister standing up for Israel showing solidarity at this time of great grief and this horror that has been visited upon them. At the same time, we felt that his statement was incomplete. There is a broader picture that seems to be missing from the traditional Indian position. I felt that, we needed to remember that there’s a larger issue at stake here and a reason behind all of this, which is that there is a dehumanising occupation continuing in many places.” The reference was to India’s support to the Palestinian cause that started with Jawaharlal Nehru and continued till the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.