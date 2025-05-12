India-Pak strain grows, NCR medical infra on high alert

New Delhi: With military tensions between India and Pakistan showing no signs of de-escalation, hospitals across Delhi-NCR are swiftly reinforcing their emergency preparedness, activating full-scale disaster management protocols to respond to any potential medical crisis that may arise.

Leading medical institutions including AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Fortis Shalimar Bagh have taken proactive steps to ensure readiness, from ramping up infrastructure to conducting realistic emergency drills. AIIMS Delhi, one of the country’s top tertiary care centres, recently conducted a mass casualty mock drill to test its response to large-scale emergencies. Dr Rima Dada, professor and media coordinator at AIIMS, confirmed that the hospital is well-equipped to treat multiple trauma cases simultaneously. “From burn injuries to gunshots and spinal trauma, we are fully prepared. We have a strong stockpile of critical medicines and the necessary resources to manage a sudden influx of patients,” she said while talking to media.

At Safdarjung Hospital, similar steps have been taken. Officials reported that disaster response committees have been activated and staff leaves cancelled. “Our Disaster Management Committee is on standby with well-defined protocols. We’re prepared to tackle any situation with agility and efficiency,” a senior hospital authority confirmed.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has not only bolstered its medical infrastructure, including oxygen, blood, and medicine reserves, but has also heightened internal security. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, said, “Security measures have been tightened. No unauthorised entry will be permitted, and staff have been directed to follow strict identification protocols. We’ve formed a high-level emergency response committee comprising senior consultants with defence experience.”

Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh simulated an air strike scenario involving a building collapse and mass casualties. The drill involved Delhi Police, fire services, civil defence teams, and emergency responders. “Rescue and evacuation were swiftly carried out, with a green corridor created to transport critical patients to Max Hospital,” said Facility Director Deepak Narang.

Aakash Healthcare has activated its ‘Code Brown’ disaster alert, designed for mass casualty events. Managing Director Dr Aashish Chaudhry said the hospital had conducted blackout drills and strengthened emergency services to function effectively even during power failures. As geopolitical tensions rise, hospitals across the capital are bolstering their medical and operational readiness to respond swiftly.