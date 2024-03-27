India objects to US comments on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s arrest, summons American diplomat

: India on Wednesday summoned an American diplomat and registered a strong protest against the US State Department’s remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy scam.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena, a day after the US State Department said it was “closely monitoring’’ the arrest of Kejriwal. The meeting at the South Block office of the MEA with the US diplomat lasted for about 40 minutes.

According to reports, a US State Department official had said that Washington “encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal”.

Later, the MEA in a statement said: “We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India.”

“In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents,” the statement read.

“India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted”, it said.

The development on Wednesday came just days after the MEA had summoned the German deputy head of mission at the embassy, George Enzweilerk, here to lodge a strong protest against remarks by a foreign ministry’s spokesperson in Berlin who said that “like everyone facing accusations, Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial.’’

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” the MEA had said.