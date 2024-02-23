India must not fall for China's 'mind games': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday issued a stern warning against what he termed Beijing’s strategic “mind game” aimed at confining India-China issues within a bilateral framework. He stressed that India should not relinquish its rights to explore other global factors to secure more favorable terms and achieve equilibrium in their relations.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar also said that arriving at an equilibrium and maintaining it is going to be one of the “biggest challenges” for the two countries even as he asserted that the immediate issue at hand was Beijing’s departure from laid down norms triggering the border row in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing economic aspects, the minister noted a forthcoming period where the Chinese economy may plateau while India continues to ascend. Referring to projections by Goldman Sachs indicating both countries could emerge as $50 trillion plus economies by 2075, Jaishankar said India should be confident enough to “leverage” the international system to create the “best possible outcome”.

His remarks came when asked whether there would be a settling point between China and India and would the two countries finally find an equilibrium or a balance in their frosty relations.

“Here is the immediate issue which is: From the late 1980s, we had an understanding on the border precisely because it suited both of us. Now there was a departure after almost 30 years. A departure on their side in terms of how they behaved on the border. And there was a pushback from our side,” he said.

“I think arriving at equilibrium, then maintaining those and refreshing those is going to be one of the biggest challenges for both countries. It is not going to be easy,” he noted.

The external affairs minister said “mind games” will be played which would be that it is “just between the two of us”.

“The other 190 odd countries do not exist in our relationship. That will be the mind game which will be played. I do not think we should play it,” he said.

“Because if there are other factors out there in the world which can be harnessed by me to get better terms on an equilibrium, then why should I forgo that right,” he said.

“Today, when I say think through your own solution, do not give another country, which is clearly a competitive country, a veto over our policy choices. Unfortunately, in the past that has happened from time-to-time,” he said.

Regarding economic vulnerabilities globally, Jaishankar stressed the need for re-globalization to address supply chain disruptions and digital vulnerabilities. He emphasized that while attention often gravitates towards acute crises like conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza, the more insidious threats lie in economic fragilities and dependencies.

Highlighting the importance of strategic autonomy, Jaishankar urged India to rely on its own analysis and solutions rather than uncritically adopting external perspectives.

He emphasized the necessity of drawing upon India's rich history, traditions, and cultural ethos to navigate complex global challenges autonomously.