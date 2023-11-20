India missed trophy, but team’s journey in WC exceptional: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: India could not win the cricket World Cup trophy but the team’s journey in the tournament was “nothing short of exceptional”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

“India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament,” Kejriwal posted on X.

India had reached the

final after winning 10 matches in a row.