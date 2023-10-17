India hosts IUAES-WAU World Anthropology Congress after 45 yrs

New Delhi: The 19th IUAES-WAU World Anthropology Congress 2023, marking the return of this significant event to India after a 45-year gap, has commenced at the University of Delhi.



The inauguration ceremony, held on October 15, saw the convergence of dignitaries and scholars from the field of anthropology and allied disciplines representing 70 countries, setting the stage for an engaging week ahead.

The Chief Guest, Professor Yogesh Singh, observed the historic significance of the venue, hosted in a hall with a rich history that once accommodated the Indian government before the construction of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He underscored the importance of anthropology, not only as an academic field but also in its broader relevance to everyday life.

President of IUAES Professor Junji Koizumi expressed gratitude and provided a historical overview of IUAES, highlighting its international journey since its inception in 1934. He emphasised the significant return of IUAES to India, indicating the intellectual development of anthropology as a discipline.

Professor Soumendra M Patnaik, Conference Chair and Head of the Department of Anthropology at the University of Delhi, lauded the advanced infrastructure of the university campus as a fitting venue for this event. He stressed the conference’s potential to transcend disciplinary boundaries and its auspicious timing coinciding with Indian traditions.

GB Pattanaik, Chair of the conference Steering Committee, likened the Congress to a “G20 of Anthropology,” where top academicians worldwide convene to highlight anthropology’s role as a predictive science essential for addressing global challenges.

The International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES), a global organisation of scientists and institutions in anthropology, ethnology, archaeology, and linguistics, has been hosting international conferences since 1934. Its mission is to foster global communication among scholars and promote understanding of human experiences for a sustainable future that harmonises nature and culture.