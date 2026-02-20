India, France launch AI Health Hub at AIIMS

New Delhi: In a significant boost to scientific diplomacy and healthcare innovation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, hosted Emmanuel Macron for the inauguration of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation between India and France in artificial intelligence and medical research.



The centre, established through a collaborative framework involving AIIMS and leading French academic institutions, aims to integrate artificial intelligence with clinical practice and neuroscience research. The initiative is designed to advance early diagnosis, precision treatment and data-driven healthcare systems, reflecting a shared commitment to building resilient and technology-enabled medical infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, President Macron emphasised the importance of developing responsible and human-centric AI systems.

He underlined that innovation in artificial intelligence must be guided by ethical safeguards, transparency and equitable access, particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare. Indian officials present at the inauguration described the partnership as a convergence of India’s clinical expertise and France’s

technological strengths.

The Indo-French Centre will focus on interdisciplinary research, particularly in neuroscience, neurodegenerative disorders, digital health systems and predictive diagnostics. By bringing together clinicians, data scientists and researchers from both countries, the facility seeks to foster innovation that can be translated into real-world healthcare solutions.

The collaboration also includes academic exchange programmes and joint research projects, reinforcing long-standing educational and scientific ties between

the two nations.

Officials noted that the initiative aligns with India’s broader push to integrate AI into public health frameworks while maintaining

global partnerships.

The inauguration signals a forward-looking alliance, positioning India and France at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare transformation. As medical systems worldwide increasingly rely on advanced technologies, the new centre is expected to serve as a hub for cutting-edge

research and cross-border knowledge exchange.