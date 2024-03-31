INDIA bloc rally: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for today

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’ on Sunday and said that movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on that day. Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will attend the rally at Ramleela ground on March 31. It is being held in the backdrop of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.