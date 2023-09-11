India and Canada PMs talk on bilateral relations and security





New Delhi: In a significant meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in the national capital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in discussions regarding the robust bilateral relations between the two nations and addressed pressing security concerns.

The leaders emphasized that the foundation of India-Canada relations is rooted in shared democratic values, a commitment to the rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties. However, a notable portion of their discussion centered on the escalating anti-India activities of extremist elements within Canada.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his concerns regarding the actions of these groups, which have been promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats. They have also been responsible for damaging diplomatic premises and posing threats to the Indian community in Canada, including their places of worship. The Indian Prime Minister highlighted the worrying nexus of these extremist forces with organized crime, drug syndicates, and human trafficking, calling for Canada's attention to these grave concerns.

In response, Prime Minister Trudeau affirmed Canada's commitment to defending freedom of peaceful protest, but he also made it clear that Canada would not tolerate violence and would counteract hatred. "Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest, and it is extremely important to us," he stated.

He also extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on the success of India's G20 Presidency, underscoring the importance of the two countries' collaboration on global issues.

Recognizing India as an extraordinarily important economy on the global stage, Prime Minister Trudeau expressed Canada's eagerness to collaborate with India on various fronts, including efforts to combat climate change and promote economic growth and prosperity for their citizens. He stressed the importance of ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

Both leaders reiterated the significance of a relationship based on mutual respect and trust for the continued progress of India-Canada relations. As the G20 Summit proceeds, these discussions serve as a testament to the multifaceted nature of the ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to addressing challenges and opportunities on the world stage.