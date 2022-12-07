Independent MLA's brother held in Ggm for defrauding contractor

Gurugram: Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested the brother of Independent MLA Balraj Kundu from the Sector 50 area of Gurugram on a charge of cheating a Jhajjar-based building contractor, Gurugram police said on Tuesday.



Police arrested Shivraj Kundu, a resident of Rohtak's Meham constituency, late Monday night, they said.

"Madhya Pradesh police arrested one of the accused, Shivraj Kundu, in a case of cheating from Sector 50 Police Station area Monday night and took him with them," Virender Vij, DCP, East, said.

A case of cheating was registered against MLA Balraj Kundu, his brother Shivraj Kundu, and one V K Lamba at Moti Nagar Police Station, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh in 2021.

It has been alleged that the three had contracted a Jhajjar-based firm to construct a road in Madhya Pradesh but refused to pay the dues, in crores, to him.

When the contractor asked him for money, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him.

Kundu was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Dharamveer, the owner of Balaji Construction, which was contracted to construct the road in MP's Bhopal.

According to the FIR, Dharamveer had met Rohit Sharma, a project manager of Parivartan Buildcon Company, in 2015, when he was in MP's Gwalior city working on some farm work.