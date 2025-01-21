Independent MCD candidate Mahavir Baisoya joins AAP with 16 supporters

New Delhi: Social worker Mahavir Baisoya, who contested the MCD elections as an independent candidate, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday along with 16 members of his team. The new entrants were welcomed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at a press conference. They were formally inducted into the party by being presented with AAP caps and stoles. "Mahavir Baisoya ji is known for his special work... During the Covid pandemic he extended immense support to families by arranging cremations for those who lost their loved ones during the challenging time," Atishi told reporters.

She expressed confidence that his inclusion would strengthen the party's efforts in the upcoming elections. Baisoya is an independent candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from Sriniwas Puri area. His induction comes as AAP intensifies its campaign ahead of the February 5 assembly elections. The party has been focusing on attracting grassroots leaders and addressing critical civic issues in Delhi.