Inauguration reflects our commitment, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a momentous step towards transforming Delhi’s public transport network, Chief Minister Atishi and Delhi former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the launch of new metro lines and the first phase of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) as a major achievement for the city. These projects mark a major stride towards improving the city’s economic connectivity and sustainable development.

The inauguration included the first RRTS stretch connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, a key project linking Delhi with the NCR region. Chief Minister Atishi expressed her pride, saying, “The first RRTS stretch from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar is being inaugurated today. The Delhi Government has also invested Rs 1,260 crore in this project, which will boost the economic development of Delhi.”

Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for the new Phase-4 metro line connecting Rithala to Kundli, as well as the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park. Atishi emphasised the significance of these projects, stating, “Over the last ten years, the expansion of the Delhi Metro has taken place at a war footing... I am proud that Delhi is emerging as a model of public transport and sustainable public transportation for the country and the world.”

Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the media, commended the collaboration between the Delhi and Central government for these projects. He remarked, “Today’s inauguration reflects our commitment to ensuring Delhi’s progress. Despite facing personal hardships, we remained focused on ensuring work continued uninterrupted for the benefit of Delhiites.”

Kejriwal further stressed that the AAP government has prioritised the city’s development, revealing, “We prioritised the needs of Delhiites over the last decade and did not let any project stop.”

With 200 kilometres of metro lines already completed and 250 more under construction, Kejriwal urged the public to compare the progress of Delhi’s public transport with other regions. He said, “The speed and work of the AAP government are double or even triple those of other governments.”