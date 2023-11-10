In single day: Over 1,300 vehicle owners fined for driving without PUC certs

New Delhi: Amid high pollution levels in the national Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,300 challans in a single day to vehicle owners driving without PUC certificates, officials said on Thursday.



According to data shared by the police, 1,314 challans were issued on Wednesday (November 8) to vehicles operating without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. A total of 1,179 challans and 1,045 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 425 vehicles towed by traffic cranes.

As many as 130 and 839 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations, respectively.

In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 1,751 were checked and 908 returned. Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission were allowed, the police said.

In addition, challans were issued to 219 BS-III petrol and 1,104 BS-IV diesel vehicles, they said.

The police issued 1,279 challans to BS-III petrol vehicles and 5,944 challans to BS-IV diesel vehicles from November 3 to 8. In addition, 6,699 challans and 7,106 notices were issued for improper parking during the same period.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the “severe” category on Thursday, with a marginal improvement expected just ahead of Diwali

as meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable.