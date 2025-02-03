In Mustafabad and Seelampur, voters weigh riots scar, developmental woes

NEW DELHI: With the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, voters in Mustafabad and Seelampur—two of the seven Muslim-majority constituencies in the capital—are grappling with political dilemmas shaped by the scars of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots and their everyday struggles for development.

While anger over the riots and allegations of AAP’s soft Hindutva tilt remain, many voters say their focus has now shifted to survival. “Yes, there was anger over the riots and how the AAP government remained mute spectators during that time. But that was then. Now, it is about survival, and voting BJP has never been an option,” says Faizal, a resident of Mustafabad.

The electoral battle in Mustafabad has intensified with the BJP fielding Mohan Singh Bisht, AAP nominating Adeel Ahmad Khan, and Congress backing Ali Mehdi. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has introduced a new twist by fielding Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor and one of the accused in the Delhi riots case, aiming to capitalise on anger within the community.

The constituency, home to around 40 per cent Muslim voters, has been politically volatile. In 2015, Mustafabad was one of the three seats won by the BJP in Delhi, largely due to the division of anti-BJP votes between AAP’s Haji Yunus (30.13 per cent) and Congress’s Hasan Ahmed (31.68 per cent). However, in 2020, Muslim voters consolidated behind the AAP, helping Yunus secure a victory with 53.2 per cent of the votes, while the BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan trailed with 42.06 per cent.

Now, with AIMIM’s Hussain in the fray, the possibility of a split in the minority vote looms large. “Some people sympathize with Hussain and may vote for him, but AIMIM has no real presence. In the end, most votes will consolidate against the BJP,” says Salim, another Mustafabad voter.

Seelampur: AAP Faces Challenge from Its Former Leader

In neighboring Seelampur, which has 1,93,699 registered voters, a three-way fight is underway between the AAP’s Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, the BJP’s Anil Gaur, and Congress’ Abdul Rehman. Rehman had won the 2020 elections on an AAP ticket before defecting to the Congress in December 2024, citing the AAP’s neglect of Muslim rights.

While the AAP’s vote share in Seelampur increased from 51.26 per cent in 2015 to 56.05 per cent in 2020, the BJP’s also saw a marginal rise from 26.31 per cent to 27.58 per cent. However, Congress, which had once held influence in the area, has struggled to

make a comeback.

“I voted for AAP last time because we thought they would stand for us, but they have been silent on issues that matter,” says Iqbal, a local shopkeeper in Seelampur. “Congress is trying to regain trust, but many people are unsure if it has the strength to take on the BJP.”

Seelampur, like Mustafabad, faces several developmental concerns—poor sanitation, water shortages, and lack of employment opportunities. Yet, amid these concerns, the primary political calculation remains to keep the BJP out. “People are frustrated, but at the same time, they feel stranded.

“They don’t see a strong alternative to AAP,” says Rehana, a first-time voter in Seelampur. “We cannot afford our votes to be wasted.”

With polling day nearing, both constituencies reflect a complex mix of emotions—anger, survival instinct, and strategic voting calculations.

While development remains an important factor, the shadow of the 2020 riots and concerns over political loyalty continue to shape voter preferences in these crucial battlegrounds.