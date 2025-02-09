In Malviya Nagar, BJP’s Upadhyay ends Bharti’s 13-year-long streak

New Delhi: In one of the attention-grabbing wins, Satish Upadhyay of the BJP defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti in the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls, ending Bharti’s winning streak 2013.

Bharti, a three-time MLA from the constituency, lost by a margin of 2,131 votes.

Upadhyay secured 39,564 votes, while Bharti, who has represented Malviya Nagar since 2013, received 37, 433 votes. Jitender Kumar Kochar of the Congress was far behind with only 6,770 votes to his name. The defeat is a major blow for Bharti, who had previously dominated the constituency and won by a substantial margin of 18,144 votes in 2020.

In 202, Bharti had emerged victorious over BJP’s Shailender Singh. The AAP had secured 61.46% of the voter turnout across the 70 assemblies.