In his Assembly address, former CM Kejriwal targets BJP

New Delhi: In his first speech to the Delhi Legislative Assembly after his release from Tihar Jail, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP for halting the progress of Delhi. This address marked a significant moment as Kejriwal emphasised the need for voters to discern between those who work for the city and those who obstruct its development.



Kejriwal stated, “They stopped Delhi’s works by sending me to jail and now they are asking for votes in name of no work being done.” He urged the citizens to reflect on whether they desire a party that actively works or one that merely hinders progress.

Kejriwal, who voluntarily resigned from the Chief Minister’s position, highlighted the BJP’s unyielding desire for power, saying, “No one asked me to resign, I myself resigned from Chief Minister’s post, but it is very difficult for them to give up greed for power.” His

speech came during a special two-day session of the Assembly, where he addressed the ongoing political turmoil.

Reflecting on his recent experiences, he remarked on the dire state of roads in the Delhi University area, describing them as “in a pathetic condition.” He called on the current administration to prioritise repairs, expressing hope that the necessary action would be taken promptly.

The AAP leader shared a striking exchange with a BJP leader who allegedly admitted that the party “derailed Delhi and brought it to a standstill” during Kejriwal’s absence. He condemned this attitude, questioning, “What type of party and its leaders are that are glad over the suffering of the 2-crore people of Delhi?”

Kejriwal pointed out that since 1997, the BJP has not held power in Delhi, attributing their struggles to an inability to connect with the electorate. He urged the BJP to focus on development, challenging them to outdo AAP’s achievements, such as building more schools and clinics.

The AAP leader criticised the BJP for cutting essential services, stating, “They terminated the services of bus marshals. Women have started feeling unsafe again.” He also highlighted the suspension of pensions for senior citizens, stating, “Now, when Kejriwal will get their pension resumed, they will bless him.”

Kejriwal maintained that the public’s perception of him is clear, “There are only two things in minds of people of Delhi, first Kejriwal is staunchly honest and second he works for people.” He asserted that even staunch BJP supporters do not consider him corrupt.

He addressed the arrests of several AAP leaders, asserting, “Despite sending five of our leaders to jail, our party stands firm and united.” He challenged the BJP, claiming that their party would collapse if even two of their leaders faced similar fates.

In a broader critique, Kejriwal questioned the BJP’s commitment to its own rules, particularly the recently proposed “retirement at 75 years” policy, saying, “People are asking RSS that when rule of ‘retirement at 75 years’ applies to other leaders, then why not to them?”.