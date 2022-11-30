'In future, employees won't need strikes to get their demands in MCD'

In an exclusive interview with Satvika Mahajan of the Millennium Post, BJP leader and MCD election in-charge Ashish Sood spoke about the BJP's campaign strategy, work and focus for the upcoming MCD polls.

Excerpts:

What are some of the ground preparations done by your party and how do you think voters are reacting to your campaign so far?

BJP's ground preparations have been very great, we have mobilised our booth-level workers, and we have been able to communicate our plans and achievements to the voters through booth workers. This has helped us to convert the anti-incumbency to pro-incumbency, which is why we feel voters are responding to us and will bless us again.

One of the BJP's agendas in their manifesto is making a green and sustainable Delhi, with focus on eradicating pollution from the Capital. Can you elaborate on those plans?

Adding to the available facilities we plan to develop synthetic turfs on existing parks. To counter pollution, we plan to install solar panels in all MCD establishments. The use of these methods will help us fight pollution.

Several employees under MCD have complained of delays in salaries and pensions, what is BJP's for the next five years to ensure that employees' salaries and pensions are not delayed further?

After the unification of MCD, employee strikes have not happened. The trifurcation of MCD was not a well thought out process, it was done to tackle internal rivalry in between Congress. It was possible for smaller sections or units in Delhi to benefit from the trifurcation but due to the lack of planning, that was not the case. When trifurcation happened, the areas of East Delhi which give less tax but have high input costs for development were not considered and therefore, resources were unevenly distributed. Post-unification, people can notice that the resources on the basis of the taxes collected by the MCD meet the demands of the civic body. In the future, employees won't need strikes to get their demands in MCD. Moreover, the 'step-motherly' treatment of AAP, wherein they didn't provide us with the Rs 42,000 crore from taxes that was required of them as per the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission, so when we have that amount, we will be able to ensure employees' salary and pension safety.

There has been a lot of political rhetoric and back and forth allegations from leading parties in this election. Do you think these allegations have affected your campaign?

These are not rhetorics, when we expose the Jail Minister for abusing facilities in the jail, they are not rhetorics. As the principal Opposition party in the Capital, when we find this kind of blatant misuse of power and office by the various ministers of the Delhi government, we are countering their lies. We are countering their claims, these are not rhetorics, these are the real issues. Especially in terms of corruption within this Delhi government, we are only countering their lies and will not tolerate corruption on any level

What is your plan for unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters, etc?

It has always been the focus of not only our campaign but also the party's political ideology "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" which is why it is important for us to be able to provide housing for families in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. Also, it is not just about providing a house for the families, it is also about empowering the family, the Narendra Modi led-government is empowering the families in these areas unlike previous governments. It is also not just about housing and empowerment, but to ensure that Delhi becomes a 'world-class city' with developed spaces, there shouldn't be 'jhuggis' wherein there is no sanitation, drainage or proper water facilities so that we can move to becoming the best planned city.

BJP has been in power in the MCD for the last 15 years, over that course it has witnessed severe financial strains and issues, can you speak on those issues and how does the BJP plan to deal with this?

We will again, fight for our legitimate share from the Delhi government even if it means going to the courts. Moreover, there are other ways to get finances, for example 'Municipal Bonds' which we try to float to the citizens so that we can get in better financial health.