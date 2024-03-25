In first order from ED custody, CM asks to resolve water issues

NEW DELHI: Even while in custody, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demonstrates his unwavering commitment to Delhi’s well-being by issuing directives to tackle urgent water and sewer challenges in the capital. Communicated to Water minister Atishi, these directives highlight the government’s dedication to public service.



Expressing concern for Delhiites, Kejriwal stresses the need to prevent inconvenience, especially with the impending summer season. He instructed Atishi to promptly resolve water and sewer issues, including ensuring sufficient water tanker supplies to areas facing shortages.

“I might be in jail, but Delhi’s residents shouldn’t be inconvenienced, make adequate arrangements for water tankers to prevent shortages during summers,” Kejriwal emphasised, reaffirming his prioritisation for public welfare despite challenging circumstances.

Furthermore, Kejriwal directed the Water minister to task the Chief Secretary and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials with swiftly and effectively addressing concerns. He emphasised the importance of cooperation with relevant authorities, including the Lieutenant Governor if necessary, to expedite resolution of public grievances.

In response to the Chief Minister’s directive, Water minister Atishi lauds Kejriwal’s selflessness and dedication to Delhi’s people. She highlighted Kejriwal’s longstanding commitment to serving the city and its residents, likening his leadership style to a familial bond with Delhiites.

“Arvind Kejriwal views himself not only as the Chief Minister of Delhi but also regards the city’s 2 crore people as his family,” remarked Atishi, highlighting Kejriwal’s inclusive governance philosophy.

Atishi underscored Kejriwal’s continued focus on the welfare of Delhiites despite his current circumstances, asserting that his dedication transcends political interference. She provided reassurance to the public that despite Kejriwal’s arrest, the administration’s efforts would persist without interruption.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government has arrested the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. But today, on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, I want to assure all Delhiites that, even though Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, even though he is currently in the custody of the central government’s Enforcement Directorate, the work of Delhiites will not stop. The work of Delhiites will continue uninterrupted,” Atishi asserted.

As the administration continues its efforts to address water and sewer issues, the incident prompts broader reflections about political meddling and responsibilities of elected officials in governance.