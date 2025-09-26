In first board meet, Delhi okays Rs 1,000-crore boost for villages

New Delhi: In a move being seen as a historic push for rural infrastructure, the Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved over Rs1,000 crore worth of projects for the city’s villages. The decision came during the very first meeting of the newly formed Delhi Rural Development Board, where 431 development schemes were cleared in one go.

Chairing the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Rekha Gupta stressed the importance of rural Delhi in the capital’s growth. “Villages are not only symbols of tradition and culture but also the lifeline of Delhi. Our goal is to strengthen basic infrastructure in rural areas and speed up development work. There will be no shortage of funds for village development,” she said. The projects, spread across 30 assembly constituencies and 4 parliamentary constituencies, include roads, drains, ponds, community centres, cremation grounds, sports fields, parks, gyms, libraries, and drainage systems. Many pending proposals were reviewed alongside new ones to ensure a comprehensive plan.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra, Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, Vice-Chairman Gajendra Singh Daral, MLAs, and senior officials were present at the meeting. The CM directed departments to prepare constituency-wise lists of projects to fast-track approvals and enhance transparency. “Setting clear priorities will bring more transparency and speed to the work,” she noted.

Gupta also urged close monitoring of schemes by dividing responsibilities among Board members. “We are committed to giving rural residents the same basic facilities as those living in urban areas. Projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe,” she added. With this push, the government aims to ensure better connectivity, stronger infrastructure, and modern amenities in villages, bringing what the CM described as a “wave of development” to the rural parts of Delhi.