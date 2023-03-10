In Chhatarpur village, Mayor inspects MCD schools, parks, drains

MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi visited Ward no. 159, Chhatarpur village and Ward no. 155, Mehrauli area on Thursday, and took stock of the MCD schools, parks, cleanliness system, drains, streets during her inspection.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor, Aaley Iqbal during the visit.

During the inspection of Chhatarpur village, the Mayor reached the MCD school wherein the local councillor Pinky Tyagi drew her attention to various problems.

The Mayor gave instructions to strengthen the infrastructural facilities of the school. Instructions were also given to make proper arrangement of toilets in the school. The Mayor assured that action will be taken soon to solve all these problems.

The councillor informed the Mayor about a drain near the MCD school. This drain was open and is overflowing due to which the people around are very upset due to the foul smell coming from it. As this drain is near the school, Oberoi directed the concerned officers to get the drain cleaned and covered immediately to ensure the safety of the children.

Oberoi ordered for proper arrangement of lights and benches for local residents in the park.

After this, the Mayor visited Ward no. 155, Mehrauli area. The Mayor inspected three heritage buildings located in the area, which are not being used. The Mayor suggested

that by getting these buildings repaired, arrangements should be made in such a way that the revenue of the MCD could increase.

Oberoi visited the Maternity and Child Welfare Hospital and Polyclinic. It came to the notice of the Mayor that there is a shortage of medicines in this hospital of only 5 beds. She directed the officials to improve the basic health services in the hospital and also start testing facilities like MRI, CT scan and ultrasound.