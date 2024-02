In CBI, work needs to be done anonymously: Director Sood

The CBI is a place where work needs to be done anonymously and silently while staying away from seeking recognition through external platforms, its Director Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

Addressing investiture ceremony of sub-inspectors at the agency’s academy in Ghaziabad, Sood said young officers must strive to do their work by employing out-of-the-box thinking and looking for achieving better results through approaching their tasks differently.

“This will do away with the mundane work by replacing the same with smart work which will yield better results,” he said.

The officers have been inducted after a 38-week training in different disciplines and specialisations.

Among the 30 pass-outs, Sood awarded medals and trophies as well.

Jumrani Prince Omprakash was awarded ‘DP Kohli Award for Best All-Round SI Trainee’, Vicky Raj got ‘DCBI Trophy for Indoor Studies’ and ‘Trophy for Cyber Crime Investigation. while Sudhanshu was selected for the ‘John Lobo Trophy for Best Outdoor’ and Ankit Tanwar received the ‘CBI Academy Trophy for Dedication and Exemplary Conduct’. The CBI chief told the new recruits that the agency offers multiple specialisations in investigations of various crimes like anti-corruption, cyber crime, economic offences, special crime and they should work in a manner that they are equipped with specialization of their choice in the next four-five years.