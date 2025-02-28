In Assembly: From renaming push to other key issues

New Delhi: The ongoing Delhi Assembly session, which commenced on February 25, witnessed significant developments ranging from debates over the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the excise policy to calls for renaming localities and probes into government spending.

One of the key issues discussed Thursday was the CAG report on the Delhi government’s excise policy, which has raised serious concerns over irregularities and financial losses. The report, covering the period from 2017 to 2021, highlighted significant lapses in the licensing process, pricing mechanisms, and regulatory oversight, alleging a loss of Rs 2,002 crore due to poor policy execution. In response to these revelations, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the matter would be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for an in-depth investigation. Gupta assured the House that the PAC would submit its findings within three months, emphasising the urgency of addressing the financial discrepancies exposed in the report.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposed renaming Najafgarh, a locality in southwest Delhi, to ‘Nahargarh,’ citing historical reasons. Pahalwan claimed that the name was altered during the Mughal era and emphasised that Raja Nahar Singh’s role during the First War of Independence in 1857 was crucial in integrating the area into Delhi. The proposal garnered support from BJP members, highlighting a broader trend of renaming efforts among the party’s lawmakers. After securing victory in Mustafabad, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht also declared plans to rename his constituency to either ‘Shiv Puri’ or ‘Shiv Vihar.’

Additionally, the session saw BJP MLAs raising concerns over the lack of CCTV installations in their constituencies. Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma accused the AAP government of neglecting BJP-held constituencies by excluding them from the installation of 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras. In response, Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma promised a probe into the matter and assured that CCTV cameras would be installed in these eight constituencies.

The Assembly also discussed the controversy surrounding the renovation of former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ Minister Parvesh Verma announced that an investigation would be conducted to determine how much public money was spent on the extravagant renovation.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta ruled that any member marshalled out or suspended would not be able to enter the House premises. Gupta gave his ruling on the issue of 21 AAP MLAs’ three-day suspension for raising slogans during L-G VK Saxena’s first address to the newly-constituted eighth Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

The day’s proceedings demonstrated the BJP’s aggressive stance on multiple issues, including governance, historical narratives, and transparency, as it looks to set the tone for the newly-formed legislative session.