In Assembly address, L-G outlines comprehensive 10-point agenda for the BJP-led Delhi government

New Delhi: In a bold move, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, outlined a comprehensive 10-point agenda for the BJP-led Delhi government during the opening session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Addressing the Assembly amidst lively

debates, Saxena highlighted key priorities that will shape the government’s policy over the next five years.

The ten central focuses include ensuring a corruption-free and efficient administration, empowering women, enhancing welfare programs for the underprivileged, upgrading health services, creating a top-tier education system, building world-class transportation infrastructure, and tackling pollution. Furthermore, the agenda emphasises revitalising the Yamuna River, providing clean water, and regularising unauthorised colonies while ensuring affordable housing solutions.

Saxena reiterated that his government’s strategy will revolve around the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution, a guiding policy aimed at fulfilling the promises made to citizens and improving their daily lives. He said, “In the next five years, my government will give extensive emphasis to the ten key areas. My government will adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution as a policy document and will move forward in the direction of fulfilling the promises made to the common people as well as meeting their expectations.”

The L-G assured that all department heads have been tasked with devising a 100-day action plan to address immediate priorities, particularly in areas like roads, drains, sewer systems, and public health services. He also referenced a new commitment to transparency, stating that the reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled in the Assembly, ensuring a thorough review of the administration’s shortcomings and fostering accountability. Saxena also referenced a new commitment to transparency, emphasising that the government will continue all existing welfare schemes and work to make them more effective and corruption-free. He remarked, “PM Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas, sabka samman’ will be the guiding factor of my government.”

The L-G subtly criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, asserting, “My government believes that the politics of constant confrontation and blame game in the last ten years has harmed Delhi. By completely abandoning this unwanted situation, my government will work in coordination and cooperation with the Centre and other states on the basis of the principles of ‘Cooperative and Competitive Federalism’ of Prime Minister.”