In a joint op: 8 nabbed in CR Park attempted murder case

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police, South District, has solved a sensational attempted murder case involving a firing incident in the CR Park area in a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the CR Park Police Station, officials said on Tuesday.



Police have arrested 8 accused persons including two sharpshooters, later identified as Anup (28), Govind Gupta (32), Gaurav (36), Neeraj (30) — residents of Haryana’s Faridabad, while Rakesh Kumar Goyal (42), Abhishek Singh (22), Anmol Gupta (26) and Prince (20) — residents of south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said that the seized items, which are of substantial importance to the case, include a semi-automatic pistol, a country-made pistol, three live cartridges, a stolen motorcycle, an auto-TSR (Three-Wheeler Scooter Rickshaw), and Rs 1,25,000 in cash. The breakthrough came after an exhaustive analysis of more than 350 CCTV cameras, covering a distance of approximately 17 kms, to identify the perpetrators involved in the heinous act.

The incident took place on Thursday when the CR Park Police Station received a PCR call reporting gunfire near the Bata Showroom in CR Park. According to the complainant, he and his friend were travelling in a car towards New Friends Colony when unidentified individuals suddenly opened fire on them and fled the scene. The complainant sustained a bullet injury to his right hand, and his mobile phone was also damaged by a bullet. Promptly, he was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for immediate medical attention, Chowdhary said.

Adding further she said, “Following the complaint, a case was registered at the CR Park Police Station under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act. The investigation was initiated, and a specialised team comprising officers and personnel from the AATS and CR Park Police Station was formed, under the supervision of ACP/CR Park and Inspector Ritesh Sharma, SHO/C.R. Park”.