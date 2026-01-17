In a first, MCD presents a snapshot of classroom reforms at the World Book Fair

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Education Department has set up a stall at the World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam, marking a significant step in taking its school education reforms to a wider public platform. The stall was inaugurated on January 15 by Yogesh Verma, Chairman of the MCD Education Committee, in the presence of Vice-Chairman Amit Kharkhari, Director of Education Nikhil Tiwari and other senior officials. Located in Hall No. 3, the stall showcases the transformation underway in municipal schools, particularly after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), through exhibits, worksheets and teaching guides.

A key focus of the display is the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) framework that underpins early-grade teaching in MCD schools. According to academic coordinator Kumar Akhilesh, the initiative aims to familiarise parents, teachers and visitors with current teaching practices and their evolution under NEP, while also serving as a guide for teachers through structured, competency-based learning material aligned with national guidelines. The exhibition features worksheets, EduPath teaching-learning material and documented success stories from MCD schools, along with dedicated sections on teacher guidance and classroom strategies. Verma said similar outreach initiatives should be held across all MCD zones, and announced plans to compile these academic innovations in book form next year to further strengthen learning outcomes.