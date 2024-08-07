In a first, Delhi Police gives ‘duty cards’ to its personnel deployed outside Parliament

NEW DELHI: Seven months after the security breach inside the Lok Sabha chamber, Delhi Police has issued special “duty cards” to its personnel deployed outside the Parliament building here, officials said.



In order to ensure fool-proof security around the Parliament complex, Delhi Police has issued standard operating procedure (SOP), defining the roles of its personnel to deal with any situation, including intrusion and protests, from strategic locations, the officials said.

In a major security breach last year on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside Parliament premises.

According to the officials, the Delhi Police personnel deployed around the Parliament will wear these special duty cards around their necks during the ongoing monsoon session.

The point-wise SOPs, written in English and Hindi, cover various scenarios, such as attempt of intrusion of vehicle, protests, gatherings or any suspicious activity.

These cards define the duties of the teams deployed at various locations, an ASI-rank officer, deployed outside Transport Bhawan, which is a metres away from the Parliament building, said.

These teams include static, moving, rooftop, QRT or anti-sabotage checking points near and around the Parliament, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the ‘duty cards’ were made after a thorough checking and planning.

“The steps and duties are assigned based on the requirements of each strategic locations. The personnel have to carry these cards during their duties,” Mahla said.

The DCP said this is the first time in Delhi that such cards are being given to the personnel deployed on

field duty.

The cards were given after getting the final approval from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Delhi Police is no longer a part of the internal security of the Parliament complex but it has the responsibility to ensure safe and hassle free session from outside, as the building is located in the New Delhi district, a senior

officer said.

The internal security of the complex, which houses old and new Parliament buildings and their associated structures, is managed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The CISF was inducted after the Centre directed it to take over the task from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following the last year’s security breach incident on December 13.

Before that, the CRPF, Delhi Police (about 150 personnel) and the parliament security staff (PSS) used to jointly secure the Parliament. with agency inputs