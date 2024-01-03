In a first, an all-girl band from NE to take part in NCC R-Day Camp 2024

A band, comprising 45 girls from the North East, is participating in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 for the first time. The girls are in the age group of 13-15, representing the rich cultural heritage of the North East and showcase the reach of the NCC to every nook and corner of the country.

Addressing a press conference at Delhi Cantt. on Wednesday, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh informed that a total of 2,274 cadets, including the highest participation of 907 girls, from across the country are taking part in the month-long camp. The cadets also include 122 from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as 177 from the North East. In addition, cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) will participate.

The DG NCC underlined that the aim of the Republic Day Camp is to provide exposure to the rich traditions of the nation and strengthen the value system of the cadets. The camp will promote national integration and strengthen unity in diversity through cultural exchange programmes. The camp will be visited by a number of dignitaries including Vice President, Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs.

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh enumerated the major activities carried out by the NCC in 2023. He stated that 39 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camps were organised, including two Vibrant Village area camps, three DRDO camps and one Aerospace camp.