‘In 5 years, Noida Int’l Airport to Sarai Kale Khan under an hour’

Greater Noida: A high-speed rapid rail transit corridor will ferry passengers from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) to Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan in under an hour, said officials. Subsequently, the journey to Delhi Aerocity will take only 66 minutes.



According to officials, the 72-km-long Rapid Rail-Metro corridor connecting Ghaziabad RRTS station with NIA in Jewar is expected to be functional in next five years. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has submitted a revised detailed project report (DPR) with changes to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), a crucial step towards securing approval for the project. With the new report, it is anticipated that the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet will give its nod to execute the project in this form. “The DPR has been sent to the UP gov- ernment; the Cabinet will take the final decision. Apart from the change in alignment, the major thing is how the project will be funded and which department will spend how much money. After these changes, we are hopeful to receive a nod from the government soon,” said Dr Arun Veer Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

The project will integrate the Delhi-Meerut RRTS at Ghaziabad, Aqua Line Metro at Char Murti Chowk, and Noida Airport at GTC (Ground Transport Centre). It will have 22 stations, with 11 being RRTS-cum-Metro stations and the rest being Metro stations. There will be a provision to incorporate 13 stations in the future. The majority of the corridor will be elevated, except for the last station at NIA, which will be underground.

The proposed alignment starts from Ghaziabad RRTS station and will traverse along Vishwakarma Road (Siddharth Vihar/Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad), Taj Highway, Char Murti Chowk, and Greater Noida Link Road (Knowledge Park V). It will then turn to Surajpur-Kasna Road, pass through Pari Chowk, Dankaur, YEIDA Sector 18, YEIDA Sector 21, and end at Ground Transport Centre (Noida International Airport opposite Terminal 1).