In 3 different ops, 8 held with heroin worth over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: In a breakthrough orchestrated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, eight persons involved in drug trafficking have been arrested in three different operations, effectively dismantling multi-state narcotics syndicates, officials said on Tuesday.



Throughout the operations, an astounding 833 grams of heroin, with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 1 crore, was seized. Furthermore, a substantial sum of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, along with one car, one motorcycle, mobile phones, and various drug packaging materials, was also seized.

The accused have been identified as Gulab Rai alias Chetan (26) a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, who was apprehended during the initial operation. He was found with 100 grams of heroin, while Neeraj and Prashant alias Akash were arrested near ISBT, Anand Vihar, Delhi, with 200 grams of heroin.

Subsequent inquiries disclosed that the narcotics were sourced from Omendra in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh,

resulting in Omendra’s subsequent arrest. Parminder alias Babbal (40), a resident of Deep Vihar, Rohini, Delhi was also nabbed. His arrest led to the discovery of 150 grams of heroin.