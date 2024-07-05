Imran Hussain reviews free ration distribution

New Delhi: Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain reviewed the distribution of free ration under the National Food Security Act and the One Nation One Ration Card schemes on Friday.

He also sought detailed information about the distribution of ration through the ration card portability scheme in the national capital, according to a statement.

The minister instructed department officials to gear up for the application process of new ration cards so that more beneficiaries can avail themselves of the benefits of the National Food Security Act.

Hussain instructed to cancel ration cards lying inactive or whose beneficiaries had left Delhi. New cards will be included by following the first in-first out mode while processing fresh applications. The ceiling for Delhi is approximately 72 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, the statement said. Department officials informed Hussain that the distribution of ration under the National Food Security Act for July commenced on Monday.