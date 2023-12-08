Imran Hussain leads ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain spearheaded the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in the Ballimaran Assembly constituency on Thursday.



Engaging in door-to-door campaigns, Hussain interacted with residents, emphasising the development work undertaken by the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

Hussain voiced concerns about alleged conspiracies by the Modi government to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign seeks public opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue to govern from prison.

Delhiites expressed unwavering support for Kejriwal, citing his remarkable contributions to public welfare. Residents in Ballimaran asserted that the arrests of other AAP leaders were strategic attempts to hinder Delhi’s development. They urged Kejriwal not to resign from his Chief Ministerial position, emphasising his crucial role in the city’s progress. Hussain outlined the campaign schedule, stating, “From December 1 to December 20, the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign is being conducted door-to-door at all 2,600 polling stations, followed by a public dialogue programme in all 250 wards from December 21 to December 24. The collective opinion gathered will be conveyed to CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

Highlighting the arrests of AAP leaders on what he referred to as “forged cases”, Hussain stressed, “The Modi government at the Centre should understand that CM Kejriwal has won the heart of Delhiites, so it is impossible to defeat him in Delhi.”

Hussain further underscored Kejriwal’s transformative leadership, noting the strides in development achieved during the past seven to eight years. The Kejriwal government’s initiatives, including free electricity, water, medical facilities, and quality education, have resonated positively with the people of Delhi.

“Arvind Kejriwal lives in the hearts of the people of Delhi, hence he should not resign and run the government even from behind bars,” he concluded.