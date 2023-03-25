Improving school infra top priority of Delhi govt: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Education minister Atishi on Friday inspected an under-construction school in Sangam Vihar.



The school with 88 classrooms is being constructed by the Kejriwal government to address the educational needs of children in the area, the minister said. Atishi directed the officials to follow the checklist strictly and complete the construction work of the school by June, so that classes can begin there in July.

The new 4-storey school in Sangam Vihar has been divided into three blocks two of which will be connected with a bridge. There will be 88 classrooms in total along with labs, libraries, staff rooms, a principal office, and a playground. Along with these facilities, the school will also have a UG tank, RO room and a rainwater harvesting facility.

“Improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to provide quality education to all children in the city,” the minister said.

“The efforts of Team Education of Delhi have resulted in parents feeling proud and confident in sending their children to Delhi government schools. In order to maintain this confidence, various modern facilities are being added to these schools to ensure a bright future for the children of Delhi,” Atishi said.

She emphasised that creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial for the overall development of children, and this is a major focus of the government in the development of school infrastructure. Over the past few years, her government has built several impressive schools throughout the city, with the goal of providing quality and globally competitive education to children.