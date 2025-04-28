Improve Mohalla Clinics: Delhi Cong
New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday said the BJP government should focus on improving the functioning of
the Mohalla Clinics instead of rushing to rename them as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’, as the BJP government
is planning.
If it has to be renamed, it could be called ‘Dr Ambedkar Prathmik Swasth Kendra’ in honour of Ambedkar who dedicated his life to the upliftment of Dalits, the downtrodden and the marginalised, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president said.
