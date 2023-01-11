Implement road safety measures, add 2 more lanes to e-way: YEIDA

noida: In order to curb recurring road accidents, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has directed the concessionaire of Yamuna Expressway to implement road safety measures and add two more lanes to the e-way.



As per senior YEIDA officials, at present there are more than 32, 000 vehicles plying on the expressway due to which there is a need to add more lanes. “It was decided earlier that once the number of vehicles travelling daily on the e-way will be increased to 32,000, two lanes each side will be added,” Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA, said.

“We have directed the concessionaire company Jaypee Infratech Private Limited and their IRP company NCLT to increase the e-way into eight lanes. A detailed project report will be prepared and work will be started soon for which the company will bear the expense of the project,” Singh added.

Apart from this, the authority has also directed to increase the height of the crash beam barriers so that vehicles don’t fall off the expressway in case of an accident. “The height of the barriers will be made 2.78 metres to comply with NHAI’s recommendations. This will add to road safety and will prevent vehicles falling off the e-way,” the CEO said.