Implement guidelines for safety and security of students: DoE to schools

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing student safety, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has mandated all schools in the Capital to adopt comprehensive safety and security measures for children. This directive comes in the wake of guidelines developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), emphasising the responsibility of school management in safeguarding students.

According to a circular released by the DoE, all heads of government, government-aided, and private schools are required to implement necessary actions outlined in the NCPCR’s guidelines. The circular states, “All the heads of government, government-aided and private schools are directed to take the necessary steps as elaborated in the guidelines.”

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s broader framework, which includes the ‘Guidelines on School Safety and Security 2021.’ These guidelines were formulated to comply with directives from the Supreme Court and the National Education Policy, 2020,

further underscoring the commitment to student welfare.

The DoE has instructed school administrators to ensure their institutions are adequately prepared for safety inspections. Schools are required to adhere to a checklist provided in the NCPCR manual, which serves as a crucial tool for evaluating safety measures in educational settings. This checklist covers various aspects of security, including emergency protocols and infrastructure safety.

Furthermore, school leaders have been urged to familiarise themselves with the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concerning hostels associated with educational institutions. This ensures that not only day schools but also residential facilities are equipped

with the necessary safety frameworks.

The implementation of these guidelines is expected to foster a safer environment for students across Delhi, addressing concerns related to their protection in educational settings. By prioritising safety, the DoE aims to build a robust framework that supports the well-being of children, ensuring that schools are not just places of learning but also safe havens for students.