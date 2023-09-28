Immoral trafficking racket busted, 17 girls rescued: Cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended four accused including the kingpin of a racket involving immoral trafficking of girls in the Prashant Vihar area on Wednesday.



Delhi Police swiftly took action against the secret information received in the Prashant Vihar police station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aman (23) and Abhishek (23), both residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, as well as Monika Gupta (name changed) (43), wife of Lal Singh (name changed), residing in Rohini, Delhi, and Rahul (32), a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the Prashant Vihar police station acted swiftly on confidential information and executed a meticulously planned raid. To gather evidence, an undercover officer was deployed as a decoy customer, and upon confirming the criminal activity, the raid was initiated.

During the raid, two prime suspects were apprehended, Monika Gupta (name changed), and Rahul. However, Aman and Abhishek were the two customers present at the scene, taken into custody.

The most significant achievement of this operation was the rescue of 17 girls from the premises, offering them a chance at a safer and more secure future.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested woman was the kingpin of this racket.

A case has been registered under sections 3/4/6/7/9 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Investigations are currently underway to uncover further details and potential connections related to this trafficking network.

The arrested individual, accused, will now face legal proceedings for their alleged involvement in this crime.