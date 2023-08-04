Immigration fraud racket busted at IGIA, 2 arrested

New Delhi: The IGI Airport Police has successfully dismantled an immigration fraud racket, resulting in the arrest of a notorious agent and a passenger.



The arrests came under sections 420/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

Surprisingly, it was found that similar agents also helped some criminals in the past to leave the country. In the recent extradition of wanted gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who

was extradited from Azerbaijan by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, it was proved that he left the country on a fake passport provided by a similar type of agent.

The investigation, led by a dedicated team consisting of Inspector Ajay Kumar Yadav, HC Vinod and Ct Nitin under the guidance of SHO Inspector Yashpal Singh and supervised by ACP Virender Mor, has also led to the arrest of 10 more agents involved in similar cases of immigration fraud during July alone.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP IGI Airport said that the case unfolded when Praveen Kumar, officer of Immigration, at IGI Airport, detected two suspicious Ukrainian immigration stamps on the passport of a passenger named Akash (22), a resident of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, arriving from Dubai. The absence of any corresponding Indian departure stamp raised immediate concerns, indicating the Ukrainian immigration stamps were counterfeit.

Upon detailed investigation, the team tracked down the alleged agent, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukkhi (43), a resident of Mohali, Punjab.

“Sukhwinder was involved in a large-scale scam of smuggling people to the USA via an illegal route through Mexico. The agent was charging an exorbitant amount of Rs 32 lakh per person for the operation. Sukhwinder Singh’s arrest in Karnal, Haryana, followed a long pursuit covering 130 kms after the agent tried to evade the police. His mobile phone and passport were confiscated, revealing his involvement in facilitating illegal travel to various countries, including Baku, Azerbaijan, through Malaysia, Maldives, and Dubai,” Mahla said.

The passenger Akash was found to be a victim of the agent’s fraudulent scheme.