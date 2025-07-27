IMD predicts thunderstorms with rain today

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light showers were reported in parts of the city early morning, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, it added.

More rains are expected on Monday, according to weather forecasts.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, “Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast.”

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover

around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. mpost