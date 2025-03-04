IMD predicts strong surface winds today

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast strong surface winds in Delhi on Tuesday, with temperatures ranging between 14 and 27 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the city recorded a maximum of 31.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum stood at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees below normal. Humidity levels ranged from 75 to 36 per cent.

Delhi’s air quality remained ‘moderate’, with an AQI of 156, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale classifies ‘moderate’ between 101 and 200.